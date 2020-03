What to do if you need to self-quarantine A growing number of people who may have come in close contact with someone who has coronavirus are being told to self-quarantine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend anyone who has come in contact with the virus to self-quarantine for two weeks. But that can be a challenge for anyone who lives in close quarters with others. Dr. Tara Narula shares tips for anyone who needs to self-quarantine with Vladimir Duthiers.