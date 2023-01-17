Watch CBS News

Tips for making your New Year's resolutions stick

Many people give up on their New Year's resolutions before the end of January. Dr. Caroline Fenkel, co-founder and chief clinical officer at Charlie Health, joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss what people can do to stick to their goals.
