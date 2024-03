Tips for finding happiness in the election season Amid a landscape where political discourse often leads to exhaustion, a recent CBS News poll reveals over 40% of Americans dread the potential Biden-Trump rematch, labeling it "depressing." As the November elections draw near, Harvard Professor Arthur C. Brooks, an expert on happiness and co-author with Oprah Winfrey, offers guidance on navigating the murky waters of political engagement with well-being in mind.