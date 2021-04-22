Live

Tinder and Spotify team up for love

Tinder is teaming up with Spotify to add music to user's dating profiles. Users can connect the music streaming service right to the dating app. Spotify's trend expert Shanon Cook and CNET executive editor Ian Sherr join CBSN with more on the match.
