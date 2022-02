Tina Knowles-Lawson on new series "Profiled: The Black Man" and ending stereotypes Executive producer and entrepreneur Tina Knowles-Lawson joined “CBS Mornings” Thursday to discuss her new docuseries "Profiled: The Black Man." Knowles-Lawson, who is the mother of Beyoncé and Solange, discussed her intention behind the series, how harmful stereotypes impact the lives of Black men and her hope to reshape society's views.