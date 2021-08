Time's Up leader resigns amid criticism over work with Cuomo Attorney and women's rights advocate Roberta Kaplan stepped down as chair of the Time's Up board of directors following revelations that she aided Governor Andrew Cuomo's office in its effort to discredit one of his accusers. Jodi Kantor, CBS News culture and gender contributor and Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter for The New York Times, joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.