Live

Watch CBSN Live

Time Lapse: Skyglow

Stunning short film imagines the galaxy over the glowing metropolis of Los Angeles through composited time-lapse and star trail astrophotography. Video courtesy of Gavin Heffernan and Harun Mehmedinovic. Be sure to visit their Starglow Kickstarter campaign. Like Sunchaser Pictures on Facebook, and follow Gavin on Twitter.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.