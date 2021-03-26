Live

Time Lapse: Rocky Mountain Nights

Remarkable time-lapse video shows off the remarkable beauty of three national parks in the Rocky Mountains in Alberta, Canada: Waterton Lakes, Banff and Jasper. Video courtesy of Alan Dyer. Follow him on Vimeo.
