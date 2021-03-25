Live

Watch CBSN Live

Time lapse of 60 Minutes at the White House

Watch 60 Minutes producers and crew members set up before Steve Kroft's interview with President Obama. Photography by Rob Rainey. Watch Steve Kroft's full report, "President Obama: What makes us America."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.