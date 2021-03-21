Live

Time Lapse: New England Nights

Stunning time-lapse video displays the beauty of the night sky over Maine and New Hampshire. Video courtesy of Aaron D. Priest. Check him out on and Facebook, and follow his fellow crew: Mike Taylor, Chris Georgia, Garrett Evans, Jared Blash and Jon Secord.
