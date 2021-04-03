Live

Watch CBSN Live

Time Lapse: New Delhi

Fantastic time-lapse film showcases the vibrancy and beauty of India’s capital territory -- New Delhi. Video courtesy of film maker Jack Fisher. Like him on Facebook, follow him on Twitter and, see more of his work on Vimeo.
