Time Lapse: Edge of Stability

Stunning time-lapse film delivers a beautiful and rarely seen perspective of storms, stars, landscapes and more from across North America. Video courtesy of photographer Jeff Boyce. "Edge of Stability" is composed entirely of high-resolution photos, of which any single frame can be purchased as a canvas or photo print!