Live

Watch CBSN Live

Time Lapse: Edge of Stability

Stunning time-lapse film delivers a beautiful and rarely seen perspective of storms, stars, landscapes and more from across North America. Video courtesy of photographer Jeff Boyce. "Edge of Stability" is composed entirely of high-resolution photos, of which any single frame can be purchased as a canvas or photo print! Contact Jeff directly via email at jeff@negativetilt.com. Check out his website at NegativeTilt.com. Like him on Facebook. See more of his work on Vimeo. And, be sure to follow him on Instagram and Twitter.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.