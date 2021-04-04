Live

Time Lapse: Desert Wildflowers

Incredible time-lapse film takes a look at beautiful wildflowers found on a journey through Joshua Tree National Park in southeastern California. Video courtesy of Casey Kiernan Photography. See more work on Vimeo. And, check out his time-lapse and astrophotography workshops.
