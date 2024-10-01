Tim Walz, JD Vance on certifying election, state of democracy "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Ohio Sen. JD Vance during the vice presidential debate if he would seek to challenge the 2024 election results even if every governor certifies them. Vance insisted former President Donald Trump peacefully surrendered power after the 2020 election and blamed technology companies and the current administration for threatening America's democracy. Walz said he was alarmed by Trump's actions on January 6, 2021, and rebutted Vance's censorship allegations.