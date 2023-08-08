Tim Scott's presidential campaign is burning through cash Few 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls are bringing in the kind of cash that Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is, but no other candidate is spending it as quickly as he is either. According to the latest Federal Election Commission filings, Scott's campaign is the only one spending money faster than it is coming in. Former Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, currently the co-chair of a super PAC supporting Scott's bid, joined "America Decides" to discuss the campaign.