Tim Kaine: Trump is "confused" about existence of Iran cash transfer video Hillary Clinton's running mate Sen. Tim Kaine, who has served on the Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, responds to Donald Trump's claim that he saw a video of "money pouring off a plane," referring to the $400 million cash payment the U.S. sent to Iran. Watch Kaine's full interview with Norah O'Donnell Friday on "CBS This Morning."