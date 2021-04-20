Live

Tim Kaine: Donald Trump is confused

CBS News' Norah O'Donnell sat down with Hillary Clinton's running mate, Tim Kaine, for an interview on the 2016 election. O'Donnell joins CBSN to discuss Kaine's remarks about Donald Trump and his own potential role as vice president.
