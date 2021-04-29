Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tillerson's meeting with Putin

During Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's first official visit to Moscow, he had an unscheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir. Susan Glasser, Politico chief foreign affairs columnist, joins "Red & Blue" to discuss.
