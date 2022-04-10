Ukraine Crisis
CBS News App
Show Schedule
Newsletters
Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
After deadly train station strike, Ukraine's leader wants tough response
17-year-old Ukrainian girl remains in U.S. border custody
Steelers' Dwayne Haskins dies at 24 after being hit by dump truck
U.K. prime minister meets with Ukraine's leader in Kyiv
Pakistan's prime minister ousted after no-confidence vote
Three people killed in shooting at Georgia gun range
Why the Masters' green jacket is the holy grail of golf
In a first, commercial crew docks with space station
More Americans prefer daylight saving time to standard time
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Tight race in France's presidential elections
France’s presidential election is set to begin this weekend. President Emmanuel Macron is facing a tough challenge from far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who is running on an anti-NATO platform. Elaine Cobbe has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On