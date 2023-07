Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro's partner, reveals postpartum Bell's palsy diagnosis In an exclusive interview with "CBS Mornings," Tiffany Chen, the partner of renowned actor Robert De Niro, opened up about her struggle with Bell's palsy following the birth of their daughter, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, in April. More of Gayle King's interview with Chen will air on "CBS Mornings" Friday, July 14.