Thursday will mark one year since Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on January 6th Thursday will mark one year since pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, temporarily interrupting the confirmation of the Electoral College results. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins "CBSN AM" to discuss the latest, including that members of the committee said they have "firsthand testimony" that Ivanka Trump tried to get her father to take action as the violence unfolded.