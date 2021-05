"Through every war Americans have left their signs": Vets talks significance of graffiti canvases from Vietnam "The Vietnam War: 1945-1975" exhibit will be featured in the New-York Historical Society through April 22. Jerry Barker and Al Jurkiewicz both voyaged on the U.S.N.S Walker to Vietnam. They spoke to CBS News about their time aboard the ship and the special significance of the graffiti canvases.