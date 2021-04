"Thrive": Arianna Huffington on staying ahead of the curve Huffington is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and also the author of 14 books. Huffington joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what's upcoming for her site and her newest book, "Thrive: The Third Metric to Redefining Success and Creating a Life of Well-Being, Wisdom, and Wonder."