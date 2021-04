Three of five Americans freed from Iran prison now in Germany The Americans were traded for seven Iranians serving prison time in the U.S. Reporter Jason Rezaian, Pastor Saeed Abedini and former Marine Amir Hekmati were flown out of Iran Sunday. A fourth American, student Matthew Trevithick, left Iran separately. We know very little about the fifth prisoner. Elizabeth Palmer reports from outside the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany.