Three kidnapped Ukrainian children recount being taken by Russian soldiers The Ukrainian government estimates that Russia has kidnapped at least 30,000 Ukrainian children since the start of the war — and Ukraine has only been able to recover 388 to reunite with their loved ones. Margaret Brennan spoke to three — two boys and a girl, all under 15 years old — who were rescued by their grandparents and traveled to the U.S. to plead for help.