Three firefighters killed in Washington wildfires

The firefighters were trapped by flames near Twisp after a vehicle crash. The fire forced more than 1,400 people to evacuate at least three towns. That fire is burning about a hundred miles northeast of Seattle. Danielle Nottingham reports.
