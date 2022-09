Threat of government shutdown looms ahead of Friday deadline: CBS News Flash Sept. 27, 2022 The threat of a government shutdown looms. Lawmakers have until midnight Friday to reach an agreement on a short-term funding bill to keep the federal government humming until after the midterm elections. NASA has crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see if its course can be altered, should a meteor ever head straight for Earth. And, the NFL is doing away with the Pro Bowl after years of low ratings.