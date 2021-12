Thousands without heat, water, power after deadly tornadoes Thousands of people are still without heat, water and electricity after a string of powerful and deadly tornadoes plowed through western Kentucky and neighboring states. As the storm's death toll rises, crews are searching for dozens of people who are still missing. Marvis Herring of CBS Louisville affiliate WLKY joined Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN to discuss recovery efforts, and President Biden's upcoming visit to the region.