Thousands without power in freezing temps after deadly Tennessee tornadoes More than 20,000 people are still without power and enduring freezing temperatures in Tennessee where at least six people were killed, including a toddler, after multiple tornadoes touched down in the central part of the state. Temperatures dipped to the mid-20s overnight and local authorities say they're prioritizing getting people access to heat. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez has more.