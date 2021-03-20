Live

Watch CBSN Live

Thousands race up Taiwan's tallest building

More than five thousand runners raced up Taiwan's tallest skyscraper on Sunday morning. The runners had to climb 2,046 steps in the vertical run up race, to reach the finish line on the 91th floor, about 390 metres (1,280 feet) high.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.