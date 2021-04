Thousands protest the U.S. military on Japanese island of Okinawa Thousands showed up for a protest of the U.S. military in Okinawa. Three quarters of the American military bases in Japan are on the small island. In May, Kenneth Shinzato, an ex-Marine who worked on base, was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a 20-year-old Okinawan woman. Adrianna Diaz has more.