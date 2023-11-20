Thousands of Ukrainian children taken by Russia for re-education, Ukraine says Thousands of Ukrainian children have reportedly been taken away from their homes and moved to camps in Russia or Belarus since the start of the war. Officially, the Ukrainian government has documented more than 19,000 children taken by Russia, but told CBS News they worry the actual number could be closer to 300,000. Nathaniel Raymond, the director at Yale Humanitarian Research Lab at the Yale School of Public Health, joined CBS News to discuss.