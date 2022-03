Thousands evacuated through humanitarian corridors in Ukraine Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that more than 7,000 people were evacuated through humanitarian corridors in four cities. He also said more than 12,000 Russians have been killed since launching their attack on the country. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and former ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst joined CBS News Lana Zak to discuss all the latest developments.