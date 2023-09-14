Watch CBS News

Thousands of children's water bead kits recalled

About 52,000 children's water bead kits made by Buffalo Games and sold at Target have been voluntarily recalled because they pose a choking hazard. An infant in Wisconsin died after swallowing the water beads.
