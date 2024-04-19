Thousands of Black kidney transplant candidates moved up on waitlist after testing bias found More than 14,000 Black kidney transplant candidates in the U.S. have been moved up on the waitlist after a widely used test was found to be overestimating how well Black people's kidneys were functioning, making them seem healthier than they were. Dr. Fasika Tedla, medical director for kidney and pancreas transplant at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, joined CBS News to discuss the development.