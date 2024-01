Thousands of anti-abortion rights activists expected at annual March for Life rally Tens of thousands of opponents of abortion rights are expected to gather in Washington, D.C., Friday for the annual March for Life. It's the second march since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, giving power to states to decide laws on abortion. Jeanne Mancini, the president of the March for Life Defense and Education Fund, joined CBS News to discuss March for Life's goals.