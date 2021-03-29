Thousands honor fallen NYPD officer; A bridge stuck in time Members of the police department and community gathered at Christ Tabernacle Church in Queens, New York, for the funeral of officer Rafael Ramos, who was killed in an ambush a week ago. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, VP Joe Biden, and NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton spoke were among the speakers eulogizing the fallen officer. Mark Albert reports; The historic Dingman’s Bridge has been spanning the Delaware river between Pennsylvania and New Jersey for 180 years. One family has owned it the entire time -- and they aren’t interested in changing anything anytime soon. Kristine Johnson reports.