Thousands evacuate after Ukrainian dam collapses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia has triggered "the largest man-made environmental disaster in Europe in decades" after a major dam and power station blew up in southern Ukraine Tuesday. The Kremlin has denied claims it carried out the attack, accusing Ukrainian forces instead. Suzanne Loftus, research fellow at the Quincy Institute, joins CBS News to discuss what the collapse means for the war's trajectory.