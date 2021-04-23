Live

Thousands displaced after devastating N.C. floods

Devastating floods swept through North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. Thousands are displaced from their homes and tens of thousands remain without power. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has the latest.
