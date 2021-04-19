Live

Watch CBSN Live

Thousands attend Philando Castile's funeral

Mourners packed one of Minnesota's largest churches Thursday for the funeral of Philando Castile. A video of Castile's death after being shot by police was streamed live by his fiancé on Facebook and caused national outrage. Anna Werner has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.