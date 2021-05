This summer could see uptick in ticks, scientists say Diseases carried by ticks are on the rise and some scientists predict this summer could be the worst tick season in years. More than 30,000 cases of Lyme disease are reported nationwide each year but studies suggest the actual number is closer to 300,000. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" from Los Angeles to discuss what might be the reason for the trend and tips for tick bite prevention.