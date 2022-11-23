Watch CBS News

This history of Panini stickers | 60 Minutes

“All the stickers were printed and then were cut. And they were mix[ed] with a shovel” so that each Panini packet didn’t have duplicates, Lucia Panini tells Jon Wertheim about the early days of the company.
