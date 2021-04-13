Live

Watch CBSN Live

This Day In History: Pac-Man fever hits America

In 1982, arcade games were all the rage -- especially Pac-Man. Kids were so into the game some health experts feared they were becoming addicted. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Kristine Johnson take a look back at Pac-Man fever in "The Way It Was."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.