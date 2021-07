This asylum seeker fled Guatemala after being persecuted for being gay. Then he created a refuge for LGBTQ+ migrants at the border. When police in Guatemala harassed and assaulted Estuardo because he was gay, he sought asylum in the U.S. – but his journey only grew more nightmarish from there, he tells CBS News. Now he's in Texas, where he awaits a decision in his asylum case while running an LGBTQ+ shelter to help members of his community who are trying to cross the border from Central America.