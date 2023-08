Third-party 2024 bid "very likely," former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who is also the co-chair of the political group No Labels, says a third-party candidate for the 2024 presidential race is "very likely." Hogan also weighs in former President Trump's Georgia indictment, Trump's decision to skip the first GOP primary debate and assesses the rest of the 2024 GOP field.