Third female Army Ranger graduates

Among the 88 Army Rangers who graduated Friday at Fort Benning, Georgia was the third female Army reservist to pass the Army's grueling program. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Jericka Duncan have highlights from the graduation ceremony.
