Third American missionary infected with Ebola

Dr. Rick Sacra was infected with the deadly virus in West Africa, where we was delivering babies in an obstetrics wing. Nancy Writebol, who has been recovering after her fight with Ebola, spoke Wednesday with CBS News. Jeff Glor reports.
