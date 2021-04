"They're lawless": Current, former Navy SEALs allege criminality, drug use within ranks This weekend marks 10 years since Osama bin Laden was killed in a daring raid by Navy SEALs, some of the most elite special operators in the U.S. military. But a CBS News investigation found it's been a rough road for some SEALs in the decade since. Catherine Herridge spoke to current and former SEALs who say while most have served with honor, there is criminality and drug use within the ranks.