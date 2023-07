These states could determine the 2024 presidential election Presidential election cycles often feel very turbulent, but the truth is, it's the same story in most states across the U.S. From 2008 through 2020, only 10 states voted for nominees from both political parties. Amy Walter, editor-in-chief and publisher of the Cook Political Report, joined "America Decides" to discuss which states are true toss-ups, and which states may be vulnerable to flip.