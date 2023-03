"The Young and the Restless" at 50 For the past half-century Genoa City, Wisconsin, has been the setting for high drama in "The Young and the Restless," making it TV's most-watched soap opera. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with the stars and executive producer of "Y&R," about some of the most cherished aspects of the show, from its characters' marital gyrations and genre traditions, to its theme music.